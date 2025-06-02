Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $915,000 in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Morningstar by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MORN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total value of $381,923.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,427,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,820,290.72. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.84, for a total value of $61,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,254.80. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,695 shares of company stock valued at $21,620,366 in the last ninety days. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Stock Down 0.9%

MORN stock opened at $306.30 on Monday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.34 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.13. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $581.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.07 million.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.455 dividend. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

