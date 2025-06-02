Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $915,000 in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2025

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORNFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Morningstar by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MORN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MORN

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total value of $381,923.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,427,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,820,290.72. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.84, for a total value of $61,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,254.80. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,695 shares of company stock valued at $21,620,366 in the last ninety days. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Stock Down 0.9%

MORN stock opened at $306.30 on Monday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.34 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.13. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $581.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.07 million.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.455 dividend. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORNFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.