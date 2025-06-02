Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 667.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reynolds Consumer Products

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Rolf Stangl bought 2,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at $450,212.58. The trade was a 14.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 18,218 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $403,346.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,346.52. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,766 shares of company stock valued at $572,402 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $22.19 on Monday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 57.50%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

