Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 101,841 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 266.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,841 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ardelyx Price Performance
Ardelyx stock opened at $3.72 on Monday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $890.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.76.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 41,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $223,340.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,635,138 shares in the company, valued at $8,764,339.68. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $329,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,496,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,705.59. The trade was a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,477 shares of company stock worth $932,254 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Ardelyx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Ardelyx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ardelyx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.39.
About Ardelyx
Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.
