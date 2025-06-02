Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 1,092 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Natera were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Natera by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,742,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,067,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871,862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Natera by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,701,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,060,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,396 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $224,040,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $146,419,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,316,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,949,697,000 after acquiring an additional 879,463 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 87,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $12,514,804.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,160,963.60. This represents a 30.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $859,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,600,516.72. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,436 shares of company stock worth $22,019,079 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NTRA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.12.

Natera Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $156.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.70 and a beta of 1.79. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $183.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $501.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.68 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

