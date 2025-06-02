Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 58,934 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Grab were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Grab by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,021,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,537 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Grab by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,707,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,220,000 after purchasing an additional 134,243 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Grab by 570.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Grab by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grab Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GRAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, February 20th. HSBC upgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.45 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.71.

About Grab



Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

