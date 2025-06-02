Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 76,472 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 136.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,472 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Gannett were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gannett by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,093,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,952,000 after purchasing an additional 82,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Gannett by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,968,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,141,000 after purchasing an additional 215,965 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gannett by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,431,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 988,990 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Gannett by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,396,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in Gannett by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,915,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 200,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Reed purchased 27,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,134,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,187,846.50. This represents a 0.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $3.55 on Monday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $519.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $571.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.97 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

