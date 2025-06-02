Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 930 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $226.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.35 and a 12-month high of $282.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.65.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.47%.

Applied Industrial Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.