Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 7,624 CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 65,940 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CorVel by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 40,715 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CorVel by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CorVel by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CorVel news, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $116,959.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,582.32. This trade represents a 33.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $102,006.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,097.24. This represents a 25.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,408 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,264. 47.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CorVel Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $111.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.47. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $76.53 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $231.51 million during the quarter.

CorVel Profile

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

See Also

