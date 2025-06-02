Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 323 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,972,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,838.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,473.62 and a twelve month high of $2,412.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,789.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,991.92.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.72 by $0.07. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCNCA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised First Citizens BancShares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,340.33.

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 350 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,610.00 per share, with a total value of $563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,380. This trade represents a 14.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 17 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,881.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,979.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,369.33. This represents a 1.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

