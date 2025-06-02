Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 545.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $107.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

Meritage Homes Trading Down 0.6%

Meritage Homes stock opened at $63.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.50. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

