Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 22,633 Shares of Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,633 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hafnia were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Hafnia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hafnia during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Hafnia by 7,756.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Hafnia during the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Hafnia during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fearnley Fonds raised Hafnia to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Hafnia Stock Performance

HAFN stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. Hafnia Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Hafnia had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $340.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.80 million.

Hafnia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.59%. Hafnia’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

Featured Articles

