Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 546 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Donaldson by 162.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $1,972,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,279.48. This trade represents a 50.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,159,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,656.92. This trade represents a 48.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Donaldson

Donaldson Stock Performance

Donaldson stock opened at $69.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.98. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.