Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 9,221 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,221 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Frontdoor by 315.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,144,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTDR. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Frontdoor Stock Up 0.9%

FTDR opened at $55.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average of $51.06. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.21. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.37 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 132.99%. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

