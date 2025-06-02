Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 926 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 65,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 756,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,358,000 after purchasing an additional 209,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 5,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $84.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $62.38 and a 1-year high of $87.25.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $551.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 21.30%.

In related news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 50,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $4,213,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,645. The trade was a 78.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $6,433,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,003,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,778,072.24. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,498 shares of company stock worth $19,743,315. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEIC. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

