Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Advance Auto Parts news, CEO Shane M. Okelly bought 1,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $55,185.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,021.59. This trade represents a 0.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 14,640 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.15 per share, for a total transaction of $499,956.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,490.50. The trade was a 75.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.11.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $47.99 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $71.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.04%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

