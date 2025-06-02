Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 433,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 329.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,354,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,181,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823,911 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Trading Down 2.0%

Ambev stock opened at $2.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.80. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0219 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Ambev’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ambev from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ambev

About Ambev

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.