Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,994 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 49,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 304,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,875,000 after acquiring an additional 28,490 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $437,325.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. This trade represents a 24.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $170,450.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,938.04. The trade was a 10.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,746 shares of company stock valued at $966,854 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE ALSN opened at $103.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.76. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.49 and a 52 week high of $122.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALSN

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.