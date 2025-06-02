Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $112.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.77 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -179.25%.

Insider Activity

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $594,902.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,390.44. This represents a 36.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,974.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,493.68. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.70.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

