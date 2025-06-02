Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 238.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 76,311 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

RHP stock opened at $97.20 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.17.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.29. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $587.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

