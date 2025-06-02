Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Holdings Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 99.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Magna International were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 412,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after buying an additional 172,754 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Magna International by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 112,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 29,567 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Magna International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Magna International by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,395,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,087,000 after purchasing an additional 822,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Magna International by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,561,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Magna International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Magna International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Magna International from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $36.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.38. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). Magna International had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

