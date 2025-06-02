Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) CEO Purchases $230,400.00 in Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) CEO Shruti Singhal purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $230,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,630.08. This trade represents a 241.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mativ Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE MATV opened at $5.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $19.96.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $484.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.30 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.88%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mativ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Mativ

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Mativ by 6.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 319,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 18,161 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mativ by 1,978.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 996,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 948,720 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mativ during the first quarter worth $13,841,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mativ by 119.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 91,301 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mativ during the first quarter worth $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

