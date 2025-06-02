McIlrath & Eck LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,177 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,515,504,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 14,641.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,656,682,000 after buying an additional 34,441,082 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,898,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,978,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,494,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,883,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,445,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $134.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.24. The company has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

