Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Metallus were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Metallus by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Metallus by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Metallus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Metallus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Metallus by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metallus stock opened at $12.66 on Monday. Metallus Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.09 million, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Metallus ( NYSE:MTUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Metallus had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Metallus Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTUS. Wall Street Zen upgraded Metallus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti upgraded Metallus to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

