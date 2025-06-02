Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Holdings Cut by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MCB opened at $64.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.32 and its 200-day moving average is $60.37. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $69.56. The firm has a market cap of $689.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity at Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.16). Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Norman Scott sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $199,457.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,911.22. This trade represents a 20.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dixiana M. Berrios sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,606 shares in the company, valued at $870,784. The trade was a 31.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,657 shares of company stock worth $1,700,473. 6.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

