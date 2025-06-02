Micah R. Conrad Sells 5,000 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $261,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,045.47. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OneMain Price Performance

NYSE OMF opened at $51.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.83. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $58.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.17. OneMain had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. OneMain’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 87.95%.

OMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Capmk raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised shares of OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OneMain

Institutional Trading of OneMain

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.