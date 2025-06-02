MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 674 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,355 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 231,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,091,000 after buying an additional 133,060 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,674 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 53,689 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $134.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

