Millennium Management LLC Takes $2.05 Million Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 189,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 182,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 27,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 13,008 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Price Performance

Gladstone Land stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $357.87 million, a PE ratio of -34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. Gladstone Land had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 1.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.92%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -224.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gladstone Land

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anthony W. Parker sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $72,743.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

(Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.