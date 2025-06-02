MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 235.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLKN. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in MillerKnoll by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 184,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25,413 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,680,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in MillerKnoll by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in MillerKnoll by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MillerKnoll by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of MLKN opened at $16.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $31.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $876.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 178.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MLKN shares. Wall Street Zen raised MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Sidoti raised MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

MillerKnoll Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

