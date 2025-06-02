MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 9,093 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in 8X8 by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,754,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 430.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 63,857 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at 8X8

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,289,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,865,531.48. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,678 shares of company stock valued at $562,412. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

8X8 Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

EGHT stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $218.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.51.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

