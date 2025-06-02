MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 965 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRMT. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Jonathan Z. Buba bought 75,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.80 per share, for a total transaction of $3,285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 619,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,142,246.80. This trade represents a 13.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of CRMT opened at $49.77 on Monday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $72.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.69, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.38. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $325.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

(Free Report)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.