MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Invests $162,000 in Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Upstream Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Upstream Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Upstream Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstream Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Upstream Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.
Upstream Bio Stock Performance
Shares of UPB stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. Upstream Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $29.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67.
Upstream Bio Profile
Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
