NCM Capital Management LLC Buys 494 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NCM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.8% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $203.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,030 shares in the company, valued at $9,519,342.30. The trade was a 22.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

