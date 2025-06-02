Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Insider Sells $4,655,183.31 in Stock

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Ledesma sold 83,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $4,655,183.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,460.90. The trade was a 29.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bruce Ledesma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, Bruce Ledesma sold 3,017 shares of Nextracker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $168,801.15.

On Friday, May 16th, Bruce Ledesma sold 27,453 shares of Nextracker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $1,651,847.01.

Shares of NXT opened at $57.03 on Monday. Nextracker Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 2.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,843,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,721,000 after purchasing an additional 243,635 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,237,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,874,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,456 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,977,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,768,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at $106,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Fox Advisors lowered Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Nextracker from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nextracker from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

