Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Insider Sells $4,655,183.31 in Stock

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Ledesma sold 83,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $4,655,183.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,460.90. The trade was a 29.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Bruce Ledesma also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 23rd, Bruce Ledesma sold 3,017 shares of Nextracker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $168,801.15.
- On Friday, May 16th, Bruce Ledesma sold 27,453 shares of Nextracker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $1,651,847.01.
Shares of NXT opened at $57.03 on Monday. Nextracker Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 2.03.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Fox Advisors lowered Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Nextracker from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nextracker from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
