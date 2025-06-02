Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 43,567 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $2,474,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,325,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,898,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 284.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 16,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nicolet Bankshares

In related news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $717,343.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,583.60. This trade represents a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $401,746.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,492,910.44. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,667. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NIC opened at $122.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.76. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $76.01 and a one year high of $125.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.08 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.44%.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

