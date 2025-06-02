Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,411 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 59,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 20,858 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,924. This trade represents a 6.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 199,180 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $5,393,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,643,076 shares in the company, valued at $369,454,498.08. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 943,792 shares of company stock valued at $25,286,567 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $21.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 2.24. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.74 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on MP

MP Materials Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.