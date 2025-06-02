Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1,631.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 60,166 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 507,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,372,000 after acquiring an additional 28,947 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 40,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 19,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 56,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

USLM opened at $102.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.13. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $159.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.97.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.71%.

United States Lime & Minerals Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

