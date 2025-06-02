Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 673,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,143 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 11,198.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

In other news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney bought 61,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,614.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,949,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,804.44. This trade represents a 2.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

