Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 681,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,451,000 after buying an additional 16,407 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,851,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 29,951 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saul Centers

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.59 per share, for a total transaction of $241,142.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,207,607.84. This trade represents a 3.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 10,210 shares of company stock worth $341,786 over the last three months. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Stock Down 0.5%

BFS stock opened at $33.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Saul Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $70.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.76 million. Saul Centers had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.54%.

Saul Centers Profile

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

