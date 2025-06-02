NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,669 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.3% of Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,272,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $842,373,000 after purchasing an additional 559,278 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 316,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $42,532,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,382 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 51,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $134.28 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

