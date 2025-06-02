NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by 49 Wealth Management LLC

49 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $134.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

