NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,369 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.1% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,382 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 51,223 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,989,000. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 374.5% during the 4th quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. now owns 229,523 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after acquiring an additional 181,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $134.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.24. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

