NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Glen Eagle Advisors LLC

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,978 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.8% of Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $134.28 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

