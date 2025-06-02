OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OMF opened at $51.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $58.90.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 87.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $261,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,045.47. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,925 shares in the company, valued at $16,332,998.25. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,448,300. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on OneMain from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities upgraded OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on OneMain from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

