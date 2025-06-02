Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Position Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Orchid Island Capital by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Orchid Island Capital by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Orchid Island Capital by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Orchid Island Capital by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Orchid Island Capital by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $6.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The company has a market cap of $748.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

About Orchid Island Capital

(Free Report)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.