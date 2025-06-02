Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Holdings Raised by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam raised its position in Paramount Global by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Paramount Global by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Paramount Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 260,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Paramount Global by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paramount Global by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $12.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.17.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

