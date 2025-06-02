Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Patria Investments during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Patria Investments by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,324,000 after buying an additional 382,178 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Patria Investments by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after buying an additional 195,616 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Patria Investments by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Patria Investments by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Patria Investments Stock Performance

Patria Investments stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. Patria Investments Limited has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $781.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61.

Patria Investments Dividend Announcement

Patria Investments Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is currently 122.45%.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

