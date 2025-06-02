Paul W. Breaux Sells 20,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $6,460,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,163,822. The trade was a 11.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Carvana Trading Up 2.3%
CVNA opened at $326.91 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $327.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.22 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.09.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.65.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
