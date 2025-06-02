Paul W. Breaux Sells 20,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $6,460,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,163,822. The trade was a 11.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carvana Trading Up 2.3%

CVNA opened at $326.91 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $327.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.22 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.09.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,476 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,987,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,827,000 after acquiring an additional 57,215 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,168,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,932,000 after acquiring an additional 129,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,592,000 after acquiring an additional 75,250 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.65.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

