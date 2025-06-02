Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Short Interest Down 20.5% in May

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,540,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the April 30th total of 18,300,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
PAYO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.
NASDAQ PAYO opened at $6.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $11.29.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.52 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Payoneer Global’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.
