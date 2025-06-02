Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Short Interest Down 20.5% in May

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,540,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the April 30th total of 18,300,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Stock Down 0.7%

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Payoneer Global by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 86,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Payoneer Global by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Payoneer Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 145,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Payoneer Global by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $6.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $11.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.52 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Payoneer Global’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

See Also

