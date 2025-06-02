Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 11,500 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. NVIDIA comprises 1.1% of Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $134.28 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.48 and its 200-day moving average is $126.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

