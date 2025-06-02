PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Director Kievdi Don Cornwell Sells 10,403 Shares

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 10,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $1,563,466.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,615.63. This represents a 54.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kievdi Don Cornwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PJT Partners alerts:

On Thursday, May 29th, Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 9,597 shares of PJT Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,914.76.

PJT Partners Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $150.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.76. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.77 and a twelve month high of $190.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.48.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. PJT Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 158.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 31,922 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in PJT Partners by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in PJT Partners by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PJT

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.